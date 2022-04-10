Best bets from entrée grand national de frank hickey

The social sharing buttons have been hidden due to cookie preferences. Please let functional cookies do the work for this. cookie settings

*All prices are up to date with our attractive widgets, while odds in copy are accurate at time of publication but subject to change

I love remastered To David Pipe, who has a good record in the race. He won it in 2018 with Mr Big Shot. He was remastered here in November and was beaten with just one length. That form is stuck. He dropped us four wickets in the Ladbrokes Trophy but it looked like he was going to win. He was off the mark of 146 and now he is 133.

I’m also looking forward to Ian Williams’ party business, He had trouble with the fallers at Cheltenham but ran really well to finish fifth. it was an…