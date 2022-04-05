Best bets, odds, lines, picks and expert predictions for the Man City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarter-finals

Pep Guardiola says he will be prepared with “stupid tactics” as Man City prepare to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final matchup.

While Guardiola was at least half-joking, attempting to hit back at criticism of his “overthinking” ahead of big games in recent days, bookmakers are best to be wary of any Man City shenanigans as at the Etihad Both teams match.

However, it is no joke that Guardiola is under pressure to perform in the Champions League this season. City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the past three to five years, but have zero Champions League titles for it. Furthermore, Guardiola himself has not won the competition since his days with Barcelona, ​​having previously been unable to secure the crown with City or even Bayern.

up against…