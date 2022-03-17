ENTERTAINMENT

Best Bhojpuri Holi songs: From Khesari to Nirhua and Pawan Singh, watch the amazing Falgun song here

Posted on

Mumbai. It is the occasion of Holi and the festival is being celebrated all over the country. Even before Holi, people are getting excited and cheerful about this festival. In such a situation, Bhojpuri fans also celebrate the festival of Falgun by dancing and dancing. There is a different enthusiasm about this festival in the Bhojpuri industry. In such a situation, from Khesari Lal Yadav to Pawan Singh, Nirhua, Ankush Raja, Arvind Akela Kallu, Ritesh Pandey, Rakesh Mishra and many more veteran artists started releasing songs for the fans well in advance.

But many times it happens that in the atmosphere of Holi, good songs are neither remembered nor found. For the second time searching and applying the song, it seems as if the color is getting dissolved. That’s why we have come up with such a great Holi Special Bhojpuri Playlist track, in which the selected songs of all the veteran artists of Bhojpuri industry are present in one place. see here-

first published:March 17, 2022, 6:52 p.m.

