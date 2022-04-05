Best Dress from the 2022 Grammy Awards

Every year, it is the most anticipated event in the music industry. The Grammy Awards brought several celebrities together in Las Vegas on Sunday evening for their opportunity to dress in their best. Dua Lipa, Doja Kat and Snoh ​​Allegra were dressed by Versace while Japanese breakfast singer Michelle Zuner wore a yellow Valentino mini dress. Savitri chose not one but two different outfits to walk the red carpet. The 28-year-old artist wore a fuchsia pink Valentino top, skirt and gloves, then a black dress adorned with diamonds, signed Oscar de la Renta.

Lenny Kravitz wore a Natalia Fedner chainmail top and Saint Laurent pants. Lil Nas X, famous for his …