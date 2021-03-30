LATEST

Best Hoichoi Web Series – The Bulletin Time

Avatar
By
Posted on
Hoichoi web series

Hoichoi web series

Best Hoichoi Web Series

Hoichoi is one of the very popular and leading Bengali entertainment platform. Hoichoi is maintained and owned by SVF Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. In addition to focusing on Bengali language materials around the world, Hoichoi offers over 2000 hours of films, music videos and original series. Hoichoi can be accessed on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. Hoichoi is the right platform to find Bengali web series.

Hoichoi web series
Hoichoi web series
Contents hide
1 Best Hoichoi Web Series
1.1 Byomkesh
1.2 Fireplaces
1.3 Manbhanjan
1.4 The Stoneman murders
1.5 Paranoia
1.6 Daddy
1.7 Eken Babu
1.8 Dhaka Metro
1.9 Shei Je Holud Pakhi
1.10 Cartoon
1.11 Hello

Best Hoichoi Web Series

Here’s a list of Hoichoi’s 10 best original web series. The list includes drama, thriller, horror and even comedy series.

Byomkesh

This web series can be added to both detective and drama categories. This is one of the best and most popular web series about Hoichoi. This series is surrounded by and around the character Byomkesh Bakshi. This character was created by Sharadindu Bandopadhyay, a Bengali writer. The Byomkesh series is all about the investigations and adventures of Byomkesh and his friends.

This is the first web series released on Byomkesh. Ridhima Ghosh, Subrat Dutta and Anirban Bhattacharya star. Soumik Chattopadhyay and Sayantan Ghoshal are directors of this web series.

Fireplaces

Barkha Bisht stars in Kamini and this is the first horror web series to be released in Hoichoi. Kamini falls under the categories of horror and comedy. Arnab and Samya run a private detective agency in the story and they reach Kamini’s village to solve the mystery. The local girl Bijli helps them on their journey and uncover the hidden truth of the Kamini. They manage to reveal the hidden past. Later Sreemoyee, Samya’s girlfriend, also enters the story. This web series is both funny and scary. You can see Trina Saha, Apratim Chatterjee, Saurav Das and Barkha Bisht in lead roles. Rick Basu is the director of this series.

Manbhanjan

This web series is based on a novel of the same name and written by ‘Rabindranath Tagore’. The novel is one of his immortal creations, which is why the Manbhanjan series was released on Rabindranath Tagore’s 158th birthday. The story revolves around a housewife and her name is “Giribala”. She is married to “Gopinath” and lives a lonely life in her husband’s house. Her life was happier in early married life. But gradually Gopinath begins a relationship with the glamorous theater actress “Labanga”, and escapes with the actress. The betrayal causes Giribala to come out and empower herself. Abhijit Chowdhury directed Manbhanjan, and it’s worth watching.

The Stoneman murders

This web series is based on real events from the year 1985 – 1989. The story is about Stoneman, an unknown serial killer in Mumbai and Kolkata. The story begins when writer Sneha finds Stoneman’s story. This series is directed by Rafiq Abdul Wahab and stars Swastika Mukherjee, Rupankar Bagchi and Rajatava Dutta.

Paranoia

This web series is released as a compilation of short thrillers and revolves around human emotions. It also involves mental disorders with a bundle of realities in life. The stories tell unique life stories, but the theme is completely Paranoia centered. Kamaleswar Mukherjee and Saayoni Ghosh star. Annapurna Basu, Tathagata Ghosh and Sourav Chakraborty are directors.

Watch and Download Movies Online

Daddy

The very popular star Puja Banerjee stars in the “Paap” web series. The story revolves around an old Durga Puja party. A powerful and independent woman uncovers long-hidden secrets. A real thriller begins when they find two dead bodies along with a message. Anupam Hari is the director of Paap. Rahul Banerjee and Rajat Ganguly play lead roles with Puja Banerjee.

Eken Babu

The story revolves around the story of a forgotten Bengali detective character named “Eken Babu”. This was written by the writer Sujan Dasgupta. Eken Babu has unique ways of investigating crimes and reaches an apartment in Bangalore. The thrill begins when he notices that his neighbor is dead. This series is directed by Anupam Hari and Anirban Malik. Anirban Chakrabarti, Bubble and Shoumo Banerjee star.

Dhaka Metro

The story is directed by a Bengali filmmaker named Amitabh Reza Chowdhury and features famous Bengali actors. The story begins with a troubled city dweller named “Kuddus”. He comes from the frustrating city life in Dhaka. Later, Kuddus encounters surreal events and meets many strange people. He meets Rahman on his journey. Rahman is a small child and with him Kuddus also meets a runaway woman. During his, he will not be clear about his future journey. Neville Hasan, Mostafa Monwar, Aupee Karim and Shariful Islam star.

Shei Je Holud Pakhi

This web series is considered the first musical thriller on Hoichoi. “Shei Je Holud Pakhi” is the right choice if you like emotionally driven series. “Som” is a police officer in the story and lost his daughter “Mitil”. Then he tries to connect with his daughter through “Vaidehi”, a sensational pop singer. Later, the story takes the audience through a number of mysterious events. Shei Je Holud Pakhi is directed by Anirban Mallik. Neville Hasan, Mostafa Monwar, Aupee Karim and Shariful Islam star.

Cartoon

If you like psychological horror series, “Cartoon” is the way to go. This series is about a graphic artist named “Aritra”, and it also introduces you to his fiancé “Jiniya”. The thriller starts when they move into a new apartment and unusual things happen for Aritra’s graphic characters. The cartoon series is directed by Sourav Chakraborty. Paayel Sarkar and Mainak Banerjee play a leading role.

Hello

It is a Bengali thriller web series. There are a total of three seasons of the web series Hello. It contains a total of 22 episodes. It was directed by Anirban Mallik and Soumik Chattopadhyay. The Hello series is available in both Bengali and Hindi. The cast of Hello includes Raima Sen, Priyanka Sarkar, Joy Sengupta, Saheb Bhattacharya and Pamela Bhutoria. The first season of Hello was released on September 25, 2017 and consists of 8 episodes. Hello season 2 was released on December 29, 2018 and contains 8 episodes. The third season of Hello was recently released on January 22, 2021 and will contain 6 episodes. Each episode of the Hello series contains different and unique titles.

Conclusion

The above list contains 10 best web series released in Hoichoi. You can choose them according to your interests and preferences. There are horror, thriller and drama series along with comedy. Most of the web series in Hoichoi are very interesting and you can watch them in your spare time. Hoichoi is one of the best platforms to find Bengali web series. You will find some web series that matches your interest in the Hoichoi platform.

Disclaimer – Thebulletintime is not intended to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is a crime and is considered a serious crime under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page is intended to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to protect themselves from such acts. We further request that you do not encourage or participate in piracy in any form.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
296
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
286
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x