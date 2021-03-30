Best Hoichoi Web Series – The Bulletin Time

Best Hoichoi Web Series

Hoichoi is one of the very popular and leading Bengali entertainment platform. Hoichoi is maintained and owned by SVF Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. In addition to focusing on Bengali language materials around the world, Hoichoi offers over 2000 hours of films, music videos and original series. Hoichoi can be accessed on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. Hoichoi is the right platform to find Bengali web series.

Here’s a list of Hoichoi’s 10 best original web series. The list includes drama, thriller, horror and even comedy series.

Byomkesh

This web series can be added to both detective and drama categories. This is one of the best and most popular web series about Hoichoi. This series is surrounded by and around the character Byomkesh Bakshi. This character was created by Sharadindu Bandopadhyay, a Bengali writer. The Byomkesh series is all about the investigations and adventures of Byomkesh and his friends.

This is the first web series released on Byomkesh. Ridhima Ghosh, Subrat Dutta and Anirban Bhattacharya star. Soumik Chattopadhyay and Sayantan Ghoshal are directors of this web series.

Fireplaces

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrDJ2VgrR5c

Barkha Bisht stars in Kamini and this is the first horror web series to be released in Hoichoi. Kamini falls under the categories of horror and comedy. Arnab and Samya run a private detective agency in the story and they reach Kamini’s village to solve the mystery. The local girl Bijli helps them on their journey and uncover the hidden truth of the Kamini. They manage to reveal the hidden past. Later Sreemoyee, Samya’s girlfriend, also enters the story. This web series is both funny and scary. You can see Trina Saha, Apratim Chatterjee, Saurav Das and Barkha Bisht in lead roles. Rick Basu is the director of this series.

Manbhanjan

This web series is based on a novel of the same name and written by ‘Rabindranath Tagore’. The novel is one of his immortal creations, which is why the Manbhanjan series was released on Rabindranath Tagore’s 158th birthday. The story revolves around a housewife and her name is “Giribala”. She is married to “Gopinath” and lives a lonely life in her husband’s house. Her life was happier in early married life. But gradually Gopinath begins a relationship with the glamorous theater actress “Labanga”, and escapes with the actress. The betrayal causes Giribala to come out and empower herself. Abhijit Chowdhury directed Manbhanjan, and it’s worth watching.

The Stoneman murders

This web series is based on real events from the year 1985 – 1989. The story is about Stoneman, an unknown serial killer in Mumbai and Kolkata. The story begins when writer Sneha finds Stoneman’s story. This series is directed by Rafiq Abdul Wahab and stars Swastika Mukherjee, Rupankar Bagchi and Rajatava Dutta.

Paranoia

This web series is released as a compilation of short thrillers and revolves around human emotions. It also involves mental disorders with a bundle of realities in life. The stories tell unique life stories, but the theme is completely Paranoia centered. Kamaleswar Mukherjee and Saayoni Ghosh star. Annapurna Basu, Tathagata Ghosh and Sourav Chakraborty are directors.

Daddy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0oeOMPFE_Y

The very popular star Puja Banerjee stars in the “Paap” web series. The story revolves around an old Durga Puja party. A powerful and independent woman uncovers long-hidden secrets. A real thriller begins when they find two dead bodies along with a message. Anupam Hari is the director of Paap. Rahul Banerjee and Rajat Ganguly play lead roles with Puja Banerjee.

Eken Babu

The story revolves around the story of a forgotten Bengali detective character named “Eken Babu”. This was written by the writer Sujan Dasgupta. Eken Babu has unique ways of investigating crimes and reaches an apartment in Bangalore. The thrill begins when he notices that his neighbor is dead. This series is directed by Anupam Hari and Anirban Malik. Anirban Chakrabarti, Bubble and Shoumo Banerjee star.

Dhaka Metro

The story is directed by a Bengali filmmaker named Amitabh Reza Chowdhury and features famous Bengali actors. The story begins with a troubled city dweller named “Kuddus”. He comes from the frustrating city life in Dhaka. Later, Kuddus encounters surreal events and meets many strange people. He meets Rahman on his journey. Rahman is a small child and with him Kuddus also meets a runaway woman. During his, he will not be clear about his future journey. Neville Hasan, Mostafa Monwar, Aupee Karim and Shariful Islam star.

Shei Je Holud Pakhi

This web series is considered the first musical thriller on Hoichoi. “Shei Je Holud Pakhi” is the right choice if you like emotionally driven series. “Som” is a police officer in the story and lost his daughter “Mitil”. Then he tries to connect with his daughter through “Vaidehi”, a sensational pop singer. Later, the story takes the audience through a number of mysterious events. Shei Je Holud Pakhi is directed by Anirban Mallik. Neville Hasan, Mostafa Monwar, Aupee Karim and Shariful Islam star.

Cartoon

If you like psychological horror series, “Cartoon” is the way to go. This series is about a graphic artist named “Aritra”, and it also introduces you to his fiancé “Jiniya”. The thriller starts when they move into a new apartment and unusual things happen for Aritra’s graphic characters. The cartoon series is directed by Sourav Chakraborty. Paayel Sarkar and Mainak Banerjee play a leading role.

Hello

It is a Bengali thriller web series. There are a total of three seasons of the web series Hello. It contains a total of 22 episodes. It was directed by Anirban Mallik and Soumik Chattopadhyay. The Hello series is available in both Bengali and Hindi. The cast of Hello includes Raima Sen, Priyanka Sarkar, Joy Sengupta, Saheb Bhattacharya and Pamela Bhutoria. The first season of Hello was released on September 25, 2017 and consists of 8 episodes. Hello season 2 was released on December 29, 2018 and contains 8 episodes. The third season of Hello was recently released on January 22, 2021 and will contain 6 episodes. Each episode of the Hello series contains different and unique titles.

Conclusion

The above list contains 10 best web series released in Hoichoi. You can choose them according to your interests and preferences. There are horror, thriller and drama series along with comedy. Most of the web series in Hoichoi are very interesting and you can watch them in your spare time. Hoichoi is one of the best platforms to find Bengali web series. You will find some web series that matches your interest in the Hoichoi platform.

Disclaimer – Thebulletintime is not intended to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is a crime and is considered a serious crime under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page is intended to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to protect themselves from such acts. We further request that you do not encourage or participate in piracy in any form.