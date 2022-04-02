Best Maison at Objet Home Brands—Our Favorites from the Fair

Every year, thousands of furniture and design brands descend on the Villepinte exhibition center in Paris house and object, One of the largest design and furniture fairs in the world. Brands from all over the world come to present their latest launches, and designers, buyers, and editors visit the fair to discover new favorites. Despite a two-month delay due to COVID, this year’s fair, which ended this week, did not disappoint—and home beautiful Our new favorite designs from around the world walked into every hall to enlarge the range of brands. Read on to see which ones are on our radar, and follow along to stay up to date with their launches.