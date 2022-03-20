BUSINESS

best maruti cars in india: Maruti Swift beats other cars, see which MSIL car fits in your budget? – maruti swift ahead in sales of dzire wagonr baleno ertiga alto celerio brezza eeco spresso ignis xl6 ciaz

new Delhi.
Best Maruti Cars In India: Maruti Suzuki has the largest share in the car market in India and this company sells the most cars. Be it the hatchback segment or the sedans, Maruti has come up with great cars for people in every budget. Along with this, Maruti Suzuki has more than one car in the SUV and MPV segment and their sales are also good. Last month, Maruti Swift overtook every segment of the company’s cars with hatchbacks like WagonR and Baleno and became India’s best selling car. If you also want to buy Maruti Suzuki’s car, then today we tell you the February 2022 sales report of all its cars.

Swift is…
Looking at the Maruti Suzuki Car Sales Report of last month, the best selling car was Maruti Swift, with a total of 19202 units sold. After this, a total of 17,438 units of Maruti Dzire were sold. Maruti WagonR sold a total of 14,669 units and the fourth-ranked Maruti Baleno sold a total of 12,570 units. A total of 11,649 units of Maruti Ertiga were sold. After this, the company’s cheapest car Maruti Alto sold a total of 11,551 units. Maruti Celerio sold a total of 9,896 units. These cars are in the price range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Brezza sales down
A total of 9,256 units of Maruti Suzuki’s compact SUV Maruti Brezza were sold in the last month i.e. February 2022. It was followed by Maruti Eeco, which sold a total of 9,190 units. Maruti S-Presso, another cheap car of the company, sold a total of 8,140 units. After this, a total of 4,020 units of Maruti’s micro SUV Maruti Suzuki Ignis were sold. A total of 3,304 units of Maruti XL6, the company’s luxurious 7 seater car, have been sold. After this, a total of 1,912 units of the company’s midsize sedan Maruti Ciaz and a total of 1,151 units of midsize SUV Maruti S-Cross have been sold.

