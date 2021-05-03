Best mini fruit pizza to satisfy your hunger pangs

After a heavy lunch, most of us look healthy for an evening breakfast yet some filling. If you can’t decide what to eat, we are here to help. This mini fruit pizza is exactly what you want, tasty, healthy and easy to make.

Mini Fruit Pizza Recipe Card

Mini fruit pizza is a great dish for evening snacks.

total time :

Ten minutes

preparation time :

8 minutes

Cooking Time :

2 minutes

Servings:

4

Cooking level:

Medium

Course:

Breakfast

Calories:

meal:

other

Author:

Samriddhi Srivastava

material

4 pieces of brown bread

2 tsp Peanut Butter

½ died Apple

½ died banana

½ dead strawberry or mango

Oon Spoon Chia Seeds

Instruction

Phase 1

Start by roasting your toast for about a minute.

step 2

Dice your fruits.

step 3

Place your bread slices on a plate.

step 4

Add peanut butter and fruit pieces on top.

Step 5

Toast

Sprinkle chia seeds and enjoy.