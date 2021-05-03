ENTERTAINMENT

Best mini fruit pizza to satisfy your hunger pangs

After a heavy lunch, most of us look healthy for an evening breakfast yet some filling. If you can’t decide what to eat, we are here to help. This mini fruit pizza is exactly what you want, tasty, healthy and easy to make.

How to make mini fruit pizza?
Take 4 pieces of brown bread and fry them slightly on the pan without oil.
Meanwhile, cut your vegetables.
Transfer the bread slices to a plate.
Apply thin strokes of peanut butter.
Place pieces of fruit on toast.
Sprinkle chia seeds and you are done.
Mini Fruit Pizza Recipe Card
Mini fruit pizza is a great dish for evening snacks.
total time :
Ten minutes
preparation time :
8 minutes
Cooking Time :
2 minutes
Servings:
4
Cooking level:
Medium
Course:
Breakfast
Calories:

meal:
other
Author:
Samriddhi Srivastava

material
4 pieces of brown bread
2 tsp Peanut Butter
½ died Apple
½ died banana
½ dead strawberry or mango
Oon Spoon Chia Seeds
Instruction
Phase 1
Start by roasting your toast for about a minute.
step 2
Dice your fruits.
step 3
Place your bread slices on a plate.

step 4
Add peanut butter and fruit pieces on top.
Step 5
Toast

Sprinkle chia seeds and enjoy.

