Best Multibagger Stock: These investors lost their money, 21 times in one year – Best Multibagger Stocks of 2021 MIC Electronics Stock has given Stellar Performance in a Year

Best Multibagger Stock of 2021: Many penny stocks have proved to be multibaggers in the past year. Many of these shares were worth less than a rupee till a year ago. MIC Electronics is a similar stock. This stock has given excellent returns to its investors in the last one year. Last year the price of this stock was also below one rupee but in one year it has crossed Rs 21. In this way, this stock has given huge profits to the investors.

2,250 per cent return in one year

The share price of MIC Electronics was 90 paise on March 19, 2021. At the time of closing of the stock market on March 21, 2022, the company’s share price was at Rs 21.15 on BSE. In this way, in the last one year, this stock has given tremendous returns of 2,250 percent to its investors. On the other hand, there was a jump of 15 per cent in the Sensex during this period.

23.50 lakh to one lakh

If someone had invested one lakh rupees in the share of MIC Electronics a year ago and would have held those shares till now, then the value of that investment would have increased to Rs 23.50 lakh. This means that the investor is currently in profit of Rs 22.50 lakh.

The stock is moving above this average

This microcap stock is above its 5 day, 20 day, 100 day and 200 day moving average but the stock is below 50 day moving average.

Know about quarterly results

In the third quarter of the current financial year, the company’s net profit stood at Rs 7.14 crore, up 420 per cent year-on-year. Earlier, in the October to December quarter of 2020, the company had a loss of Rs 2.23 crore.

Know about the company’s business

MIC Electronics Limited is an Indian company manufacturing electric lighting equipment. The company manufactures LED displays and LED lights. The company manufactures indoor displays, outdoor displays, mobile displays and application-specific displays. The company manufactures various range of LED lights including Indoor Lighting, Solar Lighting, Outdoor Lighting and Portables.