Best Netflix Tips in 2021 (and the Hottest New Shows) – Film Daily

Netflix is a global app. Check out some of the best tips to use on the Netflix app in 2021.

Since its inception in 1998 as an online DVD rental business, Netflix has gone from strength to strength. Today, the entertainment giant focuses solely on streaming and boasts a subscriber count of 203 million across the globe.

If you’re a current subscriber, you’re probably wondering how you can get even more for your monthly fee. To help you out, we’ve compiled five top Netflix tips for 2021. But first, here’s a brief look at 2021’s most anticipated releases.

Contents hide
1 What’s new on Netflix this year?
2 Five top tips for Netflix subscribers
2.1 Travel the world via your account
2.2 Get rid of freeloaders
2.3 Hide your tracks
3 Embrace Netflix codes
4 Watch stuff offline

What’s new on Netflix this year?

A number of brand-spanking new movies, shows, and documentaries are coming to Netflix in 2021. Of these, several stand out as essential viewing. Film lovers will want to keep an eye out for Madame Claude, a biopic following one of Paris’ most infamous madames, her clients, and her call girls. Fans of the series will find plenty to love about Sky Red, a rollicking action crime series that people who loved Money Heist will relish.

On the documentary and docu series front, Into the Deep promises to be the kind of real-life gothic noir Netflix does so well, and Seaspiracy is the perfect doco to get you thinking.

Now that you’ve added a few soon-to-be hits to your watch list, here’s our top five Netflix hacks.

Five top tips for Netflix subscribers

Travel the world via your account

Tired of the same old staid content on your home page? Mix things up a bit by travelling the world — virtually, of course. All you need is a high-quality VPN for your Netflix account.

Log in to your VPN and select from the list of available VPN server locations. Then open your Netflix account and you’ll see content from the server location instead of your home nation.

Top tip: Use this hack to watch new release movies before they reach your country’s Netflix catalog.

Get rid of freeloaders

If you’re tired of paying your subscription fee each month with full knowledge that several moochers are taking advantage of your kind nature, it’s time for a sneaky password change.

Open Netflix on any device and then head to your account settings and change your password. You’ll then be asked if you’d like to sign out of all devices, select ‘yes’ and then confirm your changes. Any unwanted hangers-on will not be able to access your account any more.

Hide your tracks

Did you stay up until 3 am watching the back catalog of Glee long after your significant other went to bed? If so, there’s no need to be ashamed… well, there’s no need to let anyone else find out about your late night proclivities anyway.

Simply erase any compromising items from your watch history by heading to your account and then finding Viewing History in the drop down menu. Next, selectively erase anything you want for the perfect crime.

Embrace Netflix codes

Netflix’s entire back catalog is massive, it’s so big that there’s no way you’re ever going to be exposed to all the stuff it has. And as a result, you could be missing out on some top-notch watching.

With Netflix codes, you can access the kind of weird and wonderful stuff you love. You’ll need a list of the codes and the following address:

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX

Copy paste this address into your browser’s address bar then replace the XXXX with the code of your choice.

Watch stuff offline

Did you know that you can temporarily download Netflix titles while you’re online then watch these when you’re offline? If not, keep an eye out for the download icon, a small downwards pointing arrow. If you see that, it means the content is downloadable and you can watch it at any time, such as when you’re commuting to save your data.

Which new titles will you be adding to your watch list and what hack will you try first? Follow the tips above to get the most out of your subscriber buck in 2021!

