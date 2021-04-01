LATEST

Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: March 19, 2021

It’s been another really busy week on Netflix for new Originals, and in particular we’ve seen some great new TV shows added. From pirates to dolls, to a musical family and a new series from Money robbery creator Álex Pina, Netflix has it all this week.

These are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

1 Red Sky (Season 1) N.
2 Country Comfort (Season 1) N.
3 Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N.
4 The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) N.
5 Zero Chill (Season 1) N.

Red Sky (Season 1) N.

Seasons: Episodes: 8
Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Duration: 22-31 minutes
Cast: Verónica Sánchez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Asier Etxeandia, Lali Esposito

Álex Pina, creator of the global phenomenon Money robbery is back with his latest creation, Red skyPina found no success in 2020 with his crime mystery White Lines, but we already know that Sky Rojo has been confirmed for a second season. Now that Netflix has such confidence in the series, it will hopefully be rewarded with millions of subscribers tuning in to watch Sky Rojo this weekend.

Three former ladies of night play a game of cat and mouse while trying to run from their former pimp.

Country Comfort (Season 1) N.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10
Genre: Comedy, drama, family | Duration: 20-27 minutes
Cast: Jamie Martin Mann, Shiloh Verrico, Eric Balfour, Janet Varney, Katherine McPhee

It’s another sitcom genre rodeo for Netflix, this time with a whimsical country twist. We have yet to see a sitcom reaching the same popularity as The farm, so maybe Country Comfort

After her personal life goes off the rails and her career suffers a massive setback, young aspiring country singer Baily takes a job as a nanny for rugged cowboy Beau. The previous nine nannies struggled to fight Beau’s five children, but Bailey’s addition fills the mother-shaped hole missing in their lives. Beau’s musically talented family may also be just what Bailey needs to get her back on the road to stardom.

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10
Genre: Family | Duration: 25-31 minutes
Cast: Michelle Obama, Diona Elise Burnett, Taleia Gilliam, Andy Hayward, Piotr Michael

The Obamas and Netflix have had a very successful working relationship for years, but it was previously limited to documentaries. Netflix now has its own Sesame Street starring former First Lady of the United States of America Michelle Obama.

Aspiring chefs use a magical shopping cart to travel the world in search of ingredients for delicious recipes.

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) N.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6
Genre: Documentary, Adventure, Drama | Duration: 41-44 minutes
Cast: Sam Callis, Nathanjohn Carter, Richard Dee-Roberts, Moneer Elmasseek, Mark Gillis

We’ve had the story of the demise of the Cars of Russia, the end of the Sengoku period in Japan, the rise of the Ottoman Empire, and now the golden age of piracy.

Focusing on the real pirates of the Caribbean, historians tell their story of the history of pirate society, the battles at sea, and some of the legendary figures who became the naval bane.

Zero Chill (Season 1) N.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10
Genre: Comedy, drama, family | Duration: 26-34 minutes
Cast: Grace Beedie, Dakota Taylor, Doug Rao, Sarah-Jane Potts, Jade Ma

Netflix tried out the skating drama when it released Spinning Out in 2020. Just over a year later, Netflix is ​​trying again with Ice-Skating, but is probably targeting the right audience the second time around.

Canadian 15-year-old twins Kayla and Mac both love the ice. Kayla is a figure skater and Mac an extraordinarily talented ice hockey player. When Mac is offered a scholarship to a legendary UK ice hockey academy, Kayla’s life is turned upside down as she and her family cross the Atlantic Ocean. Angered that her parents would put Mac’s ambitions above hers, Kayla must find her place on the rink again and find her way out of her brother’s shadow.

What’s your favorite new series added to Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!

