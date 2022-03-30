Best new watches in Watches & Wonders 2022: Rolex, Tudor and more

refresh
IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Lake Tahoe”
Alright, I’m back from lunch and now I’ll focus on IWC’s collection of great watches.
Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition starting with “Lake Tahoe”. The ceramic paint is inspired by the white uniform and the winter landscape surrounding Freshwater Lake Tahoe – a popular training area for Navy aviators.
Inside the 44mm ceramic case is the IWC-manufacture 69380 caliber, which features a classic column-wheel design. The chronograph also has a day and date display at 3 o’clock.
it is time for lunch. Sadly, I’m covering the show from the UK, not Geneva, so in order to get the full Watches and Miracles experience I’m going to have cheese…
