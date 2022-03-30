Best new watches in Watches & Wonders 2022: Rolex, Tudor and more

refresh

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Lake Tahoe”

(image credit: IWC)

Alright, I’m back from lunch and now I’ll focus on IWC’s collection of great watches.

Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition starting with “Lake Tahoe”. The ceramic paint is inspired by the white uniform and the winter landscape surrounding Freshwater Lake Tahoe – a popular training area for Navy aviators.

Inside the 44mm ceramic case is the IWC-manufacture 69380 caliber, which features a classic column-wheel design. The chronograph also has a day and date display at 3 o’clock.