Best odds – Europa League: Grenada vs Man Utd and Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

Don't miss the best bets for the Champions League

Europa League football is back and we have Manchester United and Arsenal in action tonight.

Manchester United travel to Spain to face Grenada while Arsenal host Slavia Prague.

Don’t miss the best bets for the Champions League

Getty Images – Getty

Don’t miss the best bets for the Champions League

And we’re on hand with all the best bets and sign up offers from Paddy Power, William Hill, Betfair and 888 Sport for punters to pick from.

Best offers today

  1. Bruno Fernandes, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Dusan Tadic All To Score – WAS 8/1 NOW 12/1 (William Hill – CLAIM HERE*)
  2. Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea all to win – Was 7/2 NOW 9/2 (Paddy Power – CLAIM HERE*)
  3. Both teams to score in each Champions League match – Was 2/1 NOW 11/4 (Paddy Power – CLAIM HERE*)

BET BONUS: FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS YOU CAN CLAIM TODAY

ODDS BOOST

Tottenham vs Man Utd betting offers: Get Spurs at 16/1 or Red Devils at 12/1

PRICE BOOST

Get enhanced 6/1 price boost on Liverpool or huge 50/1 on Aston Villa

GRAND DEAL

Grand National betting special: Get Burrows Saint or Any Second Now at HUGE 33/1

BET BONUS

Free bets and sign up offers: Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill and more

MAJOR ODDS

Betting offers: Dustin Johnson available at 66/1 to win The Masters 2021

BET BOOST

Grand National free bets: Claim £100 in FREE BETS with Betfair special offer


William Hill – New customers bet £10 and get £30 free bets + £10 casino bonus HERE*

Enhanced Specials

  • Bruno Fernandes, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Dusan Tadic All To Score – Was 8/1 Now 12/1
  • All 8 Teams To Score In Thursday’s Four Europa League Matches – Was 11/1 Now 14/1
  • Over 2 Goals In Each Of Thursday’s Four Europa League Matches – Was 14/1 Now 16/1
  • Bruno Fernandes To Score First – Was 10/3 (Top Price Guaranteed) Now 9/2
  • Marcus Rashford To Score Anytime – Was 19/10 Now 5/2
  • Bruno Fernandes To Have Over 2 Shots On Target – Was 9/2 Now 11/2
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang To Score First – Was 13/5 (Top Price Guaranteed) Now 10/3
  • Bukayo Saka To Score Anytime – Was 2/1 Now 11/4
  • Alexandre Lacazette To Have Over 2 Shots On Target – Was 18/5 Now 9/2

Paddy Power – New customers get a risk-free £20 bet HERE*

Grenada vs Man Utd

  • Bruno Fernandes & Paul Pogba to have 1 or more shots on target each Was 11/8 Now 13/8
  • Harry Maguire to have 1 or more headed shots on target Was 7/2 Now 9/2
  • Marcus Rashford to score first Was 4/1 Now 5/1
  • Bruno Fernandes to score 2 or more Was 8/1 Now 10/1
  • Edinson Cavani to score a header Was 10/1 Now 16/1

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

  • Bukayo Saka to have 1 or more shots on target from outside the box Was 2/1 Now 5/2
  • Alexandre Lacazette to score first Was 11/4 Now 3/1
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Alexandre Lacazette to have 2 or more shots on target each Was 5/2 Now 3/1
  • Emile Smith Rowe to have 2 or more shots on target Was 4/1 Now 9/2
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score 2 or more Was 5/1 Now 6/1

BoyleSports – Bet £10 Get £20 (mobile only) HERE*

  • A goal scored in the first 15 minutes Was 2/1 Now 9/4
  • Xhaka to be booked Was 9/4 Now 11/4
  • Lacazette anytime and Arsenal to win 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 Was 3/1 Now 7/2
  • Arsenal win, btts and over 3.5 goals Was 9/2 Now 5/1

Betfair – New customers bet £5 and get £20 in free bets HERE*

OddsBoosts

  • 2 or more goals in each Europa League match (4 matches)9/411/4
  • Villarreal & Ajax both to win Was 11/4 Now 10/3
  • Roma, Villarreal & Arsenal all to win Was 10/1 Now 12/1
  • Slavia Prague & Man Utd both to win Was 11/1 Now 14/1
  • Both teams to score in each Europa League match (4 matches) Was 12/1 Now 16/1

888 Sport – Bet £10 get £30 + casino bonus CLAIM HERE*

*Terms and conditions

888 Sport: New customers only. Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.5) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expires after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager bonus amount x40 within 14 days • Casino bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Paddy Power: New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using Cards or Apple Pay will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply. Paddy’s Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org

William Hill: 18+. Play Safe. New customers using promo code M40 only. 1x per customer. Min £/€10 bet. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free bets of 2 x £/€15 issued after first qualifying bet settles. Max £/€10 Bonus. 35x wagering requirement. Max redeemable bonus: £25. Casino bonus expires after 72 hours. UK & Eire only. Additional T&Cs, including free-bet, game, location, payment method and stake contributions apply. Begambleaware.org

Betfair: Min £5 bet on the SBK, min odds 1.5 (1/2). Rewards valid for 7 days. Free bets must be placed at min odds of 1.5 (1/2). Exchange free bet limited to certain markets. Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ Begambleaware.org

Commercial content notice: Taking one of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in a payment to Miracle. 18+. T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

  • Establishes time and monetary limits before playing
  • Only gambles with money they can afford to lose
  • Never chase their losses
  • Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry or depressed
  • GamCare – www.gamcare.org.uk
  • Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

