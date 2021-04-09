Best odds – Europa League: Grenada vs Man Utd and Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

Europa League football is back and we have Manchester United and Arsenal in action tonight.

Manchester United travel to Spain to face Grenada while Arsenal host Slavia Prague.

Getty Images – Getty Don’t miss the best bets for the Champions League

And we’re on hand with all the best bets and sign up offers from Paddy Power, William Hill, Betfair and 888 Sport for punters to pick from.

Best offers today

Bruno Fernandes, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Dusan Tadic All To Score – WAS 8/1 NOW 12/1 (William Hill – CLAIM HERE*) Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea all to win – Was 7/2 NOW 9/2 (Paddy Power – CLAIM HERE*) Both teams to score in each Champions League match – Was 2/1 NOW 11/4 (Paddy Power – CLAIM HERE*)

William Hill – New customers bet £10 and get £30 free bets + £10 casino bonus HERE*

Enhanced Specials

Bruno Fernandes, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Dusan Tadic All To Score – Was 8/1 Now 12/1

All 8 Teams To Score In Thursday’s Four Europa League Matches – Was 11/1 Now 14/1

Over 2 Goals In Each Of Thursday’s Four Europa League Matches – Was 14/1 Now 16/1

Bruno Fernandes To Score First – Was 10/3 (Top Price Guaranteed) Now 9/2

Marcus Rashford To Score Anytime – Was 19/10 Now 5/2

Bruno Fernandes To Have Over 2 Shots On Target – Was 9/2 Now 11/2

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang To Score First – Was 13/5 (Top Price Guaranteed) Now 10/3

Bukayo Saka To Score Anytime – Was 2/1 Now 11/4

Alexandre Lacazette To Have Over 2 Shots On Target – Was 18/5 Now 9/2

Paddy Power – New customers get a risk-free £20 bet HERE

Grenada vs Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes & Paul Pogba to have 1 or more shots on target each Was 11/8 Now 13/8

Harry Maguire to have 1 or more headed shots on target Was 7/2 Now 9/2

Marcus Rashford to score first Was 4/1 Now 5/1

Bruno Fernandes to score 2 or more Was 8/1 Now 10/1

Edinson Cavani to score a header Was 10/1 Now 16/1

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

Bukayo Saka to have 1 or more shots on target from outside the box Was 2/1 Now 5/2

Alexandre Lacazette to score first Was 11/4 Now 3/1

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Alexandre Lacazette to have 2 or more shots on target each Was 5/2 Now 3/1

Emile Smith Rowe to have 2 or more shots on target Was 4/1 Now 9/2

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score 2 or more Was 5/1 Now 6/1

BoyleSports – Bet £10 Get £20 (mobile only) HERE

A goal scored in the first 15 minutes Was 2/1 Now 9/4

Xhaka to be booked Was 9/4 Now 11/4

Lacazette anytime and Arsenal to win 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 Was 3/1 Now 7/2

Arsenal win, btts and over 3.5 goals Was 9/2 Now 5/1

Betfair – New customers bet £5 and get £20 in free bets HERE

OddsBoosts

2 or more goals in each Europa League match (4 matches)9/411/4

Villarreal & Ajax both to win Was 11/4 Now 10/3

Roma, Villarreal & Arsenal all to win Was 10/1 Now 12/1

Slavia Prague & Man Utd both to win Was 11/1 Now 14/1

Both teams to score in each Europa League match (4 matches) Was 12/1 Now 16/1

888 Sport – Bet £10 get £30 + casino bonus CLAIM HERE

