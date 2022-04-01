Best of April Fool’s Day: Brands Get Up to Prank

advertising news Here’s taking a look at some of the best campaigns celebrating April Fools’ Day.

After two years of quiet, brands from across the industry are joining the fun-filled day with light-hearted campaigns.

This year, brands like Seek, Veet-Bix, and even Duolingo revealed campaigns for April Fools, raising the bar for agencies looking to get involved in the coming years.

Check out some of the campaigns that made our top picks.

Jimmy Brings

Jimmy Brings revealed his $1.4 million expansion into loungewear with his first apparel, the Vine Proof Tracksuit. A tracksuit is a garment that protects against spills and swirls with its unique wine wicking capabilities, while being comfortable and breathable for everyday wear. The one-size-fits-all garment comes in the lavender color of Jimmy Brings…