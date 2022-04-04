Best of Miami Finals Between Rudd and Alcarazu

Miami prepared for their second Masters 1000 final of the year, with Casper Rudd (8th) and Carlos Alcaraz (16th), the second clash between the two. After an hour and 50 minutes of play, the young Spaniard won 7-5, 6-4 and won his first Masters 1000 title in his early career. In this way, by Monday it will become 11th in the world.

In a very difficult start to the match and where neither of them had been able to perform their good tennis so far, Carlos Alcaraz took advantage of Roode’s flaws and shortcomings to pull out a fatal right hand that blew up the entire Hard Rock Stadium. However, the Norwegian scoreboard remains in the first game.

To easily and easily achieve a better position on the court…