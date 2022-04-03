Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022

Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be a battle between the Kings, however, the two sides have different stories. Where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lost two back-to-back games, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have won a game and lost one.

The Chennai side, under the leadership of Ravindra Jadeja, suffered their second consecutive loss in the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They currently sit on the eighth spot on the table and need to make a quick turnaround to gather some momentum.

As far as the Mayank Agarwal side is concerned, they, on the other hand, moved down to the seventh spot after the loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the previous match.

While they depend heavily on the batters, in the last game, they let the side down. Although…