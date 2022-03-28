Best picks for Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022

After Sunday’s doubleheader, all eyes will be on Monday’s clash as the two new IPL teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will face each other.



Both these teams will make their IPL debut under their young captains. Hardik Pandya will be seen leading the Gujarat Titans side whereas KL Rahul will lead Lucknow Super Giants. KL Rahul already has some experience of captaining the IPL side but it will be the first time when Hardik Pandya will captain any team in the IPL.



This game will be cracking of an encounter with both the teams will be looking forward to start their IPL journey on a winning note. We will see many cricketing superstars in this game such as the likes of…