Best picks for MCI vs LIV match in Premier League 2021-22

The top two teams in the Premier League will face each other on Super Sunday as Man City vs Liverpool match headlines this week’s Premier League matches. This game could go some way towards having a big say in the title race as only a solitary point currently separates the two teams.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City will have the home advantage, but Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will be no pushovers, and it will be a mouth-watering clash to witness two of the heavyweights in modern-day football go head to head.

The title will be City’s to lose, as they had a massive advantage in earlier weeks before they dropped points, and now Liverpool will be hoping to go past their arch-nemesis.

READ| Champions League 2022: Kevin De Bruyne’s gives Manchester City narrow lead against Atletico in…