Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022

Two young cricketers from the Indian team are all set to guide their respective sides in match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will face each other. The two sides have had a decent run in the tournament so far and will be looking to continue the same.

The Mayank Agarwal-led side has won 2 out of 3 matches and found themselves in the 4th position in the points table. They lost against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but went on to defeat defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous match by 54 runs.

As far as Gujarat Titans are concerned, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, they have emerged as the only team to not lose a game yet. They started their campaign by defeating other debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)…