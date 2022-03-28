Best Picture nominee ‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema

South Korea two years ago parasite Shocked the world and changed cinema forever when it became the first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars. this year, drive my car—an artistic, meditative Japanese drama—up for the prize. And although the betting odds are against it, the victory of a Japanese film could be just as revolutionary.

Since the golden age of Japanese cinema in the 1950s and 1960s, Japan’s film industry has been through ups and downs. Sometimes, movies like ran (1985), spirited Away (2001), and Your name (2016) has grown to attract the attention of the world, but more often, even critical darlings are shrouded in relative obscurity. Meanwhile, film production societies in Japan tend to have a narrow view of a domestic market without…