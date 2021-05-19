Best place to perform Ganga Aarti

Ganga Saptami is being celebrated on 18 May this year. According to Hindu beliefs, when Goddess Ganga first appeared on the earth after being freed from the locks of Lord Shiva, her torrential water flowed into the fields of sage Jahnu. Enraged at this, the great sage drank all the water of the river Ganges to punish the goddess. However, after the gods and King Bhagiratha pleaded with the sage Jahnu, the latter left Vaishakh Shukla Paksha Saptami to Ganga, leading to the rebirth of the goddess Ganga.

Since then, this day has been celebrated by Hindus to commemorate the goddess. Hindus, especially in North India, worship the mother Ganga by performing special worship near the sacred river and its tributaries.

Best places to perform Ganga Aarti:

However, the gathering of people has been banned almost all over India due to the ongoing second wave of Kovid-19, and the government has advised citizens to celebrate all the festivals in their homes, most to roam during Ganga Saptami. Good places are the following non-epidemic time.

Varanasi

After the two cities of Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, its neighbors also conduct a grand Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Unlike both the above places, Ganga Aarti is conducted in a more choreographed manner.

Haridwar

The ancient Hindu pilgrimage town is one of the biggest Ganga Aarti in Har ki Pauri (bathing steps), where crores of devotees come every year to worship and bathe in the holy river. Ringing bells, bhajans, lights and the serene view of the Ganges River provide a pleasant experience for visitors. However, the place remains congested due to its popularity and importance.

Rishikesh

Unlike Haridwar, the Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh at Triveni Ghat is relatively less important. Though the place is known for its clean river water, the banks of the Paramarth Niketan Ashram attract less crowds, and those seeking an intimate and relaxing place can go there.