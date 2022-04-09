Best regional NSW on display by HRH Princess Anne

“The best regional NSW will be on display during this year’s show for HRH Princess Anne. There could be no better time to visit our state than for HRH to mark the 200th anniversary of the NSW Royal Agricultural Society,” said Mr. Perrot he said.

“Supporting regional NSW is a key focus of the NSW Government, especially in recent times as we have faced drought, bushfires, floods and a pandemic.”

Deputy Premier and Regional NSW Minister Paul Tooley said he was proud to have showcased the best of the show and that the hard work of farmers and primary producers can be recognized by the Royal Family.

“We are thrilled to welcome HRH Princess Anne to NSW. With a keen interest in agriculture, I am sure HRH Princess Anne will enjoy speaking with those…