Best Star Wars Game Ever

i love star wars, Likes very much. Since the movies first excited my imagination, I’ve spent a lot of money on this franchise, buying games, books, comics, and Lego sets. So, understand that what I’m about to say comes from a place of pure love and care: star wars Really stupid and dumb. And because of that, it’s always nice when Lucasfilm and Disney let creative partners have fun with the franchise.

ok that’s wonderful lego star warHave done games in the past, and to great success. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the newest game in the series, continues this tradition of having fun with all the space wizards and talking puppets, but now on a scale previously unseen. End result: one of the best star wars Play ever made.



