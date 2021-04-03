Best Time to Visit Ecuador’s Wonderful World – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Ecuador is a South American paradise located on its west coast. You will find an interesting amalgamation of everything here. If you are a nature lover, here is a lot for you, if you are a eater or an explorer, you will get plenty of opportunities in this place, which you can really get in your favor. But if you are still not convinced, here are some other details about this place and the reason why you should visit this country once.

1Pro Proximity to Amazon Rainforests

The beautiful and diverse landscape of this country is home to the Amazon Rainforest — the world’s largest rainforest and undoubtedly the most beautiful as well. Therefore it is useless to call it nature lover’s paradise.

2Very Economical

Ecuador is also comparatively very economical and is known for good value. This country is as good as North American countries and European countries but more economical.

3 Ecuadorian cuisine

Ecuado’s cuisine is some of the most exquisite and unique dishes on your plate, with Ecuador’s local cuisine being the heart of many foods around the world.

4 wildlife

In very close proximity to the Amazon jungle, it is very clear that this is the best area in the world for wildlife enthusiasts to see a wide variety of species.

5Amazing Places to Visit

Not only natural phenomena but this place is full of architectural wonders and remarkable physical features which make this country more amazing. You can visit Quito, Quenca, Cotopaxi and Cajas National Park, The Devil’s Nose and Ottavalo Market.

6 Galápagos Islands

The Galápagos Islands are one of the most beautiful and ancient places one can ever visit. These islands have been identified by UNESCO and are home to a completely unique ecosystem. Not only this, but also the Galápagos Islands are the most active volcanoes in the world.

7 Ecuadorian Culture

The culture of every country is visible and clear through the very people, the way they treat you, how they celebrate things, where they live, how they live and what they eat. And yet, Ecuador has a very attractive culture and it is fascinating that you will still wear traditional attire etc. to a lot of people.

8 Hot Springs & Spa

Home to various hot springs and spas, this country is the perfect place for you to relax and rejuvenate yourself. Hot Springs has some amazing natural features and is accompanied by luxury spas located across the country.

9 beautiful mountains

Volcán Cotopaxi, Volcán Rucu Pichincha, Laguna Quilotoa, Volcán Chimborazo, Volcán Cayambe, Volcán Antisana, Volcán Pasochoa, Volcán Tungurahua Some breathtaking volcanoes and mountains (Andean Peaks) are located around the country.

10 Ecuadorian Beaches

Montanita to Salinas and Manta beaches are some of the most exotic beaches in the place and if you are a beach lover, you must make sure to come here at least once in a lifetime.