Bethany Christian Services: Is their new rule advancing LGBTQ rights? – TMT Daily

You may have heard the name of Bethany Christian Services in the news, especially if you follow LGBTQ + rights. This evangelical adoption agency and foster care service has been notorious for prohibiting couples who are not directly involved with adopting children from their agency. However, for a new rule change announced today, banning the adoption of LGBTQ couples may be a thing of the past.

Bethany Christian Services announced that they would allow LGBTQ couples to adopt from their agency. the new York Times The change in the rule came after reports that more and more states needed adoption agencies so that LGBTQ applicants could receive state funds. Thus, was Bethany Christian service really a change of heart, or did states inspire a rule change? let’s take a look.

Bethany Christian Services

Evangelical adoption agency Bethany Christian Services is located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Their website states that they have been helping children for “over seventy-five years” and serving more than 500,000 families in the US and around the world.

Their site works with refugees, children with disabilities, and those who have put their biological children up for adoption. The Bethany Christian Services website has several blog posts about adoption topics, including open adoption, welcoming children with various needs, and churches playing a role in welcoming “birth mothers”.

LGBTQ Nation Said Bethany Christian Services had no policies Openly know what to add queue Adoption was allowed until 2007, when he added this clause to his policy: “God’s design for the family is a covenant and lifelong marriage of a man and a woman.”

Decision

While the verdict is Seems more inclusiveThe language of the Bethany Christian Services decision did not use the terms LGBT, LGBTQ, Queer or anything. His official decision stated: “Now with the love and compassion of Jesus will provide services to the many families that exist in our world today.”

The decision was announced to about 1,500 employees by Bethany Criston Services President Chuck Palusky, who called the decision an “all hands-on approach to the deck” where everyone is welcome.

Bethany Christian Services deleted its 2007 clause and included a new statement: “Christians of mutual harmony may reasonably disagree on various doctrinal issues about which Bethany does not maintain an organizational position.”

As of this writing, there are no comments on his Facebook or Twitter page Declaration of their decision. However, his followers are commenting on the verdict. One woman tweeted, “I am a simple woman, a Christian and a teacher. Every child deserves a loving home. However, another Twitter netizen called his decision “heresy” and asked Bethany Christian Services to get Christian out of his name.

Changing Landscapes in Adoption

According to the new York TimesMore than 20% of LGBTQ couples directly adopt 3% of the couples. LGBTQ couples are more likely to have foster children.

the new York Times It is further reported that Bethany Christian Services has a history of referring LGBTQ couples to other agencies. In Philadelphia, following an article of denial by adoption agencies Work with a LGBTQ couple Entered Philadelphia Inquirer, And due to public outrage, the city suspended contracts with religious agencies such as Bethany Christian Services until they agreed to serve all families.

Bethany Christian Services Philadelphia allegedly complied with Philadelphia’s rule, however, Catholic Social Services, another Christian agency that only works directly with the couple, sued the city. His case was heard by the Supreme Court in November and will be pronounced in June this year.

Dogmatic scholar

“For a very long time the public witness of Christianity has been this antichrist or antichrist”, Guthrie Graves-Physstimans said of Bethany Christian Service’s decision. Graves-Fitzimmons is a fellow with the Trust and Progressive Policy Initiative at the Center for American Progress. “Today’s focus is on serving needy children.”

However, other religious authorities Ruled, Which includes Russell Moore, chairman of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Freedom Commission. He said, “The move will hurt already existing efforts to enable faith-based orphan care ministries.”

