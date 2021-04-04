Beti from Another Mother Season 2: Release Date, Synopsis and On-Air Date – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Daughter from another mother season 2

Due to the ongoing epidemic, the hunt for good web series and movies has been increased. There is good news for such an audience. Netflix has released another Mexican show, titled Madre Solo Hey Dos, translated from Daughter in Other Mother, which is considered a hit.

What’s the deal with season 1?

The story revolves primarily around two women who were separated from each other due to the casualties of the nurses at their home. The real twist of the show began when he was proposed to switch back to his children, but by that time, a changed feeling had developed for his children. Therefore, in conclusion, they decided to live happily together all together without changing their children. Season 1 of the show was engaging and more turbulent, fun and fluctuating.

Daughter from another mother season 2

Like the previous season, there were a total of nine episodes. Each episode was 45 minutes long. The previous season ended with suspense and high moments, leaving assumptions in view of the possibility of a second season. But sadly, Netflix has not officially confirmed anything about the second season. Therefore, viewers can only expect a second season.

Daughter from another mother season 2

Casting for the second season

The main protagonists for the first season were Ludwika Palta and Paulina Goto. The side characters of the show are Oka Ginger, Elena Rion and Liz Gallardo. Viewers of the show are expecting their appearance in the second season as well. All the characters are loved because all these characters are attractive to watch. But so far, we have no confirmed list of characters.

Show promo

The Season 1 trailer was attractive to viewers, and we are also expecting the Season 2 trailer to be out soon. Audiences are getting impatient for the next season as they are hung in the middle of the story.

