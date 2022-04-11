Better Call Saul 6: Breaking Bad stars will return for final season

Better Call Saul teases Breaking Bad characters for Season 6. Image: AMC

The hit series has confirmed the return of much-loved Breaking Bad characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman for its sixth and final season.

Bette Call Saul Fans are eagerly waiting for its next installment and now they have been given a news that makes it all the more exciting.

Showrunner reveals over the weekend what we can expect to see return breaking bad Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul and Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston,

On his official Instagram, he shared a picture of the famous couple with the caption: “They’re back.”

better call…