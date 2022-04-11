‘Better Call Saul’ confirms return of ‘Breaking Bad’ duo

After six seasons of anticipation and teasing, better call Saul Fans of the moment have finally confirmed breaking bad The Spinoff Has Waited: The Return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

It was long rumored that characters played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would eventually appear during better call Saul, a kind of prequel series. With the show starring Bob Odenkirk entering its final season, AMC revealed the return of the meth-making duo in a tweet on Saturday. “They’re back,” the tweet announced along with a photo of Pinkman and White.

better call Saul Co-creator Peter Gould also confirmed the characters’ return during an event on Saturday…