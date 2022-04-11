Better Call Saul confirms the return of Breaking Bad stars in photo

better call Saul The answer to a long-standing question has finally been confirmed, as the show reveals that we will indeed see a return. breaking badWalter White and Jesse Pinkman in the final season.

The news was confirmed on the official better call Saul Instagram pagewho shared a photo of Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) sitting together in a car and simply wrote: “They’re back”.

breaking bad Fans have long speculated that the iconic lead could appear in better call Saul And, with the spin-off drama’s final season coming to an end and morally questionable lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) close to him breaking bad aka Saul Goodman, looks like it’s time for the two shows to intertwine.

