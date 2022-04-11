‘Better Call Saul’ retains Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for final season appearances

The show’s verified Twitter account confirmed on Sunday that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their “Breaking Bad” roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the upcoming season of “Better Call Saul,” a prequel spinoff of that series. Is.

“They’re coming back. #BetterCallSaul,” read tweet Along with a picture of the two in character.

Series co-creator Peter Gould confirmed the news at Palefest LA on Saturday, Variety reported

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say that when we started the show the first question was, ‘Will we see Walt and Jesse on the show?’,” he said. “Instead of running away, I’d just say yes.”