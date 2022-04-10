Better Call Saul Season 6 Adds Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

In a move that fans of the show have been anticipating for years, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will finally appear on Better Call Saul in the show’s sixth and final season, due to premiere on April 18 on AMC. “They’re coming back,” AMC tweeted alongside a picture of Cranston and Paul, as their characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively.

Better Call Saul is a spinoff to Breaking Badwhich ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013. Both shows are often regarded as among the greatest television dramas of all time. Breaking Bad told the story of Walter White, a mild-mannered high school science teacher-turned-drug kingpin and his layabout right-hand-man, Jesse Pinkman. Bob Odenkirk starred as Saul Goodman, a weaselly lawyer who becomes their ally. Better Call Saul…