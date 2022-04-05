‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 review: Jimmy moves towards his endgame

“Better Call Saul,” at the start of its two-part final season, is still a twin show—one thriller and one that, even if well-made, can feel like yesterday’s news. The good news for viewers who are interested in the story about Jimmy McGill slipping into moral Saul Goodman and dragging Kim Wexler with him is that one half of the series is as strong as ever. It continues to make a case for itself from its predecessor series “Breaking Bad”, being more firmly based on a believable reality. The more mixed result is that the series feels more tied down than ever in trying to make a connection to “Breaking Bad.” The result is that as the show moves toward its endgame, it may feel like it’s looking at its…