Better tech is the key to better banking regulation – BAI Banking Strategies

Protecting customers and staying onside with the regulators are perennial challenges for financial services organizations. How is technology helping now, and how could better tech help even more?

David Ehrich, executive director at the Alliance for Innovative Regulation, offers some thoughts on tech’s current and future role. He also discusses his role as a judge in the BAI Global Innovation Awards, and why financial services needs more of an innovation mindset.

Terry Badger is the managing editor at BAI.