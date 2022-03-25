Betting odds and prediction vs. Avalanche (March 23rd)

The Vancouver Canucks have hit the most important point of their 2021–22 regular season. After three consecutive defeats, two of which were against sub-par teams, Vancouver’s playoff hopes have plummeted as there is little time left in the season.

On Wednesday, the Canucks will begin game one of their four-game road trip in which they hope to save their season by taking on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

With only 18 games remaining in the season, Vancouver sits with a 30–26–8 record, and is ranked fifth in the Pacific Division. Despite being only four points from second wild card spot in the conference, the Canucks’ limited game remaining schedule, as well as their awkward form, present an uphill climb for the team’s postseason hopes.

Opponent on Wednesday…