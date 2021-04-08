LATEST

Betting offers: Dustin Johnson available at 66/1 to win The Masters 2021

Avatar
By
Posted on
888 Sport special: Get Dustin Johnson (66/1), Bryson DeChambeau (100/1) or Jon Rahm (100/1) to win The Masters 2021

DUSTIN JOHNSON will look to defend his title when the Masters 2021 starts on April 8.

And bookmakers 888sport are offering brand new customers boosted odds of 66/1 for DJ to prevail at Augusta, with other market favourites Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm available at 100/1!

888 Sport special: Get Dustin Johnson (66/1), Bryson DeChambeau (100/1) or Jon Rahm (100/1) to win The Masters 2021

GETTY

888 Sport special: Get Dustin Johnson (66/1), Bryson DeChambeau (100/1) or Jon Rahm (100/1) to win The Masters 2021

888SPORT: JOHNSON 66/1 | DECHAMBEAU 100/1 | RAHM 100/1*

How to claim 888sport’s offer..

  1. Visit the 888sport website using this link*
  2. Create a new account making sure you use the code 888ODDS in the Promo Code section and deposit £10
  3. Place a maximum £5 stake on Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau or Jon Rahm to win The Masters 2021 at their normal prices
  4. If you’re successful, great, 888sport will pay out at the normal odds
  5. The bookies will then credit your account with the enhanced winnings in FREE BETS shortly after
Contents hide
1 The Masters 2021 odds – 888 Sport
2 Remember to gamble responsibly

The Masters 2021 odds – 888 Sport

Outright winner

  • Dustin Johnson – 9/1
  • Bryson DeChambeau – 10/1
  • Jordan Spieth – 10/1
  • Justin Thomas – 10/1
  • Jon Rahm – 11/1
  • Rory McIlroy – 16/1
  • Patrick Cantlay – 20/1
  • Xander Schauffele – 22/1
  • Brooks Koepka – 25/1
  • Collin Morikawa – 25/1
  • Lee Westwood – 25/1
  • Patrick Reed – 30/1
  • Cameron Smith – 33/1

Commercial content notice: Taking one of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in a payment to Miracle. 18+. T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org

BET BONUS: FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS YOU CAN CLAIM TODAY

Johnson is the leading contender to defend his title having won November’s event by five strokes.

The world number one finished with a record-breaking low score of 20 under par at Augusta – shattering the previous record held by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

There will be just 144 days between DJ winning the rescheduled 2020 tournament and teeing off on April 8.

So it’s understandable that he’s the 9/1 favourite heading into the 2021 renewal.

However, new 888sport customers can get a colossal 66/1* on Johnson winning The Masters when signing up through this link HERE* and following the instructions above.

Last year’s hot favourite Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, who tied for seventh, are his closest challengers according to the odds.

The pair are both priced at 10/1 to take the Green Jacket but new 888sport customers can get 100/1* with their Masters special.

BIG OFFERS

Masters 2021: Get £140 in FREE BETS at Augusta this week

TOP SIX

The Masters betting offers: Get 60/1 on Rory McIlroy to finish in the top six

ODDS BOOST

Porto vs Chelsea betting offers: Back Blues at 9/1 to win Champions League clash

Best bets

Best bets & odds – Champions League boosts for Bayern vs PSG & Porto vs Chelsea

PREM OFFER

Man Utd vs Brighton betting offers: Red Devils to win at 7/1 or Seagulls at 40/1

GRAND OFFER

Get £40 in free bets to split between this weekend and the Grand National


Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

  • Establishes time and monetary limits before playing
  • Only gambles with money they can afford to lose
  • Never chase their losses
  • Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry or depressed
  • Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
  • Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

*New customers only • Max Bet £5 • £10 deposit using promo code • Free bets are granted within 72 hours and expires after 7 days • Free bet stakes not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time. withdrawal, payment methods, and country restrictions & full T&C’s apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.Org

Actors who played Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin tease each other on Instagram 25 years later

fbq('init', '752905198150451'); fbq('track', "PageView");

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
756
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
756
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
751
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
727
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
722
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
681
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
646
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
608
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
603
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top