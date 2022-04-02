Betting Preview – Finn Harps Vs Shamrock Rovers – Shamrock Rovers

Sponsored Content from 888 Sport – The Key Partner of Shamrock Rovers

Hoops travel up to Finn Park on Friday nights

Match Chances:

Finn Harps – 22/5 Draw – 49/20 Rovers – 13/20

click here bet on football Today with 888Sport!

It is still relatively early days in terms of the title race and Shamrock Rovers could be back on their way to victory when they visit Finn Harps on Friday evening. Rovers showed the merits of their struggle in their most recent league game to save a point 2–0 against Sligo, and this result could act as a catalyst for a resurgence.



Currently only three points away from the top, there is no time to hit the panic button and a win on Friday night will calm some nerves on the rooftops of Tallaghat Stadium. Graham Burke announced his 2022…