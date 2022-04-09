Betting sites down after Grand National: Bet365, William Hill, Skybet and Ladbrokes temporarily stop working

Many of Britain’s biggest betting sites broke down after the Grand National.

Users of Bet365, SkyBet, Ladbrokes and William Hill all reported problems with their websites.

Visitors saw error messages or pages that failed to load when they checked the site after the race.

Outages come on one of the biggest betting days of the year. Some websites are now back online, including William Hill working Saturdays at 7 p.m.

Bet365 was still showing the error message, with users on social media reporting they were unable to log into their account as they tried to cash in on winnings.

Others shared a screenshot of a message saying that Bet365 is “currently unavailable”. The company’s Twitter account assured users that it was being looked into.

A Bet365 spokesperson told Independent Feather…