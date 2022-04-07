Betty White: Her personal belongings to be auctioned

Beverly Hills – Personal items that once belonged to iconic comedic actress Betty White, including her mother’s gold watch, are up for auction in September.

Awards, paintings, scripts, jewelry and red carpet costumes cast from homes of “The Golden Girls” actress On display at Julian’s auction in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

White died on December 31 at the age of 99.

“This is an auction that represents an incredible life and career. This is a lifestyle auction,” said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julian’s Auctions.

“All of these items came from her home in Brentwood or her residence in Carmel, Northern California, where she lived with her husband, Alan Luden,” she said.

The most personal item, according to Nolan, “14 carat gold…