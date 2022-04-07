Betty White’s estate will be sold at auction

,WXIN) — Betty White’s property is set to go to auction this year, and the 1,500-item collection will include her wedding ring and “The Golden Girls” memorabilia, according to the auction house.

Julian’s Auction It has been confirmed that the auction, which will take place in early fall, will include items from both his personal and professional life.

It will include memorabilia from White’s wedding to Alan Luden and “The Golden Girls,” including the original director’s chair from the set, a script for the series’ pilot episode, and a script signed by White and co-stars Rue. McClanahan, Bea Arthur, and Estelle Getty.

Also available will be a gold watch with her mother’s initials and a mahogany piano from White’s California…