Betty White’s personal belongings can fetch anywhere from $1m to $2m at auction. Entertainment

Betty White’s personal belongings are expected to fetch anywhere from $1 million to $2 million at auction.

The iconic actress died at her home in Los Angeles on December 31 at the age of 99, and in honor of her “incredible life and career”, a number of items are being sold, including awards, jewellery, scripts and her clothes. ,

One of them is a “14 karat gold watch gifted with the initials TCW on December 25, 1940, which is of course Tess White, Betty’s mother.”

Martin Nolan, executive director of Julian’s Auctions, said: “This is an auction representing an incredible life and career. This is a lifestyle auction.

“All this stuff has come…