Betty White’s personal items will be sold at auction

Late actress Betty White’s estate, which includes memorabilia from “The Golden Girls” show, her wedding band from Alan Luden and a gold watch from her mother, is going up for auction in September.

A collection of more than 1,500 items, which also includes awards, scripts, wardrobes, jewelry and artwork from Hollywood icons, will go up for auction at Julian’s Auctions in Beverly Hills from September 23 to 25.

The items will be displayed at auctions in Santiago, Chile and Kildre, Ireland and Julian, before going up for auction later this year.

White, whose charm and deadpan comedic delivery earned him an eight-decade career and America’s title most trusted personalityHe died on 31 December at the age of 99.

“Betty White was a beloved national treasure and a …