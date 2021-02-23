Between our Secret Map Mod: See ‘Secret Room’ game in this ‘Secret Map’ Mod

Between our Mods: Check out the ‘Secret Room’ in this ‘Secret Map’ mod. A new mod created by Youtuber AlexAce includes a secret room in As Us Map. Read more to find out what the cool features are in the secret map.

Between us, the online multiplayer social deduction game has become quite popular on lockdown. The game can get monotonous and repetitive after a while. This is why many popular streamers and gamers have created their own mods. It keeps viewers connected to new features. We have already seen some modes like Jester Mode, Doctor, Sheriff etc.

One of the new emerging mods by Youtuber AlexAce includes a secret map. An additional feature in the map is the presence of a secret room. In this article, we will give you all the information about this secret map, and how you can use the secret room in the map.

You can check Alexa’s video of the secret map in front of us Here.

How to play incognito map mod between us?

The secret map mod, created by Alex Mapp, includes a secret room in the map. You can see this secret room by descending the stairs from the ‘Shields’ room. Once you enter the room, you will see that there is a secret security camera.

This particular camera tracks a player for 5 seconds before switching to a player. It is absolutely broken, as it allows you to track everyone’s movements. You can sabotage the O2 room and track the people there from the admin table.

While most other modes among us give a special role to a crewmate, the secret room in the map can be accessed by any crewmate. It is completely off the playground for the crew. Impotters become easy to track, and even include them in the action of trying to sabotage them in any task.

As an impenetrable, you have to be careful, and the crew will be difficult to kill. Caution is the name of the game for the imposters in this map, as you can also be caught red-handed by a security camera when you are trying to kill a crewmate.