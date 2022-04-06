Beyonce, Jay-Z’s friendship with Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin: Pics

Talk about star power. Beyoncé And je zee have been close friends with Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin for decades—and their bond has only strengthened over the years, despite the Goop founder and Coldplay frontman’s 2016 divorce.

Shakespeare in Love The actress reveals the foursome she met in 2006 Ellen Degeneres In 2010, “we just kind of connected and became closer.”

They were so close, in fact, that Jay-Z dropped the then-duet on their 2006 track, “Hollywood.”

“When your friends are Chris and Gwyneth, it’s time to paint all your windows / Splash your eyes, it’s flash any minute,” he rapped.

glee The alum later opened up about his relationship with the “Crazy in Love” cast and elaborated on how they all…