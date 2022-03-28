Beyoncé makes her Oscar debut singing King Richard's film 'Be Alive'

Serena and Venus Williams make their Oscars debut by introducing themselves to their hometowns — and Beyoncé.

It was the start of a very big night for the Williams family.

King Richard – the story of how Richard Williams, the father of the Williams sisters, devised a plan that would see his daughters move to the top of the tennis world from Compton, Calif. – was nominated for six Academy Awards .

Among them: Will Smith was nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams.

Beyoncé performed Be Alive — an Oscar-nominated — from the tennis court in Compton, where the Williams sisters began their tribute to stardom, a most fitting tribute.

