Beyond Evil Episode 11 Release Date And Watch Online – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Beyond Evil Episode 11 will be released soon. After the last episode, fans are left shocked by the sudden death of Nam Sang Bae. What happens next, how the story unfolds, and when the mystery will finally be solved are the remaining questions. The show is nearing its end and what turn may come next is absolutely unpredictable. It is a thriller drama and all of the protagonists do their part absolutely justice. The ongoing South Korean drama is critically acclaimed for its brilliant presentation, acting and performance. The show is currently airing on the JTBC network starring Yoo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun.
The plot of the drama revolves around two skilled detectives who go out of their way to get to the chore level of a case. Twenty years ago there was a serial murder case whose strings are related to modern affairs. The twenty-year-old case was not resolved at the time and completely changed Lee Dong Shik’s life. The murder of a girl took place in a small, peaceful town, and two detectives Lee Dong Shik and Han Joo Won do their best to catch the killer.
Han Joo Won and Lee Dong Shik both work at Manyang Police Substation. Han Joo Won’s father also holds a very senior position and has a higher chance of becoming the next chief in the National Police Agency. Before Han Joo Won came, Lee Dong Shik’s life was peaceful and now Han Joo Won has been appointed as his superior and partner. Han Joo Won is cold and stable, he looks mysterious and has his own secret. How the two stop the crimes and solve the mystery is the overall story of the drama.
When is Beyond Evil Episode 11 is released
Episode 11, of the drama Beyond Evil, will air on March 26, 2021 at 11:00 PM KST. The drama is currently airing on the original network JTBC. After the 10th episode, fans and viewers of the show are waiting early on for what happens next. Surely that’s the key to a thriller, we always want to know what happens next.
You can watch Beyond Evil Episode 11 online on Netflix. The drama is progressing slowly and the ratings are increasing by the day. The genres of the drama include psychological, thriller and drama. As the news suggests, the drama will also be streaming on Netflix from April 11, 2021. It is also streaming on the Viu streaming site with multilingual subtitles in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.
Episode 11 continues on the story left after Episode 10. After Nam Sang Bae’s death, we will see a completely shattered Lee Dong Shik. He will remember Chef Nam’s words and will try to find the clues as best he can. Cheif Nam stated that death is not hell, but life is, we will also see his funeral and final rites performed by Lee Dong Shik. The review of the case from 20 years ago will be discussed and the story may reveal new secrets in the 11th episode.
- Beyond Evil Episode 1 release date – February 19, 2021
- Beyond Evil Episode 2 release date – February 20, 2021
- Beyond Evil Episode 3 release date – February 26, 2021
- Beyond Evil Episode 4 release date – February 27, 2021
- Beyond Evil Episode 5 release date – March 5, 2021
- Beyond Evil Episode 6 release date – March 6, 2021
- Beyond Evil Episode 7 release date – March 12, 2021
- Beyond Evil Episode 8 release date – March 13, 2021
- Beyond Evil Episode 9 release date – March 19, 2021
- Beyond Evil Episode 10 release date – March 20, 2021
- Beyond Evil Episode 11 release date – March 26, 2021
- Beyond Evil Episode 12 release date – March 27, 2021
- Beyond Evil Episode 13 release date – April 2, 2021
- Beyond Evil Episode 14 release date – April 3, 2021
- Beyond Evil Episode 15 release date – April 9, 2021
- Beyond Evil Episode 16 release date – April 10, 2021
The show will go off the air on April 10, 2021 and will be released shortly afterwards along with subtitles on the global platform Netflix. The drama was directed under Shim Na Yeon and the screenplay was written under Kim Soo Jin. Beyond evil airs every Friday and Saturday on JTBC. The estimated duration of each episode is almost 1 hour and 10 minutes. All new updates on the drama will be updated in advance.