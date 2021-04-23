LATEST

BFH-Boyfriend For Hire Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

BFH-Boyfriend For Hire Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

BFH-Boyfriend For Rent(Telugu) is a drama & romance film directed by Santosh Kambhampa that includes Malavika Satheesan, Viswant within the lead roles and others are . It’s produced by Venu Madhav Peddi and Niranjan Reddy beneath banner Swastika Cinema presents. The music of the film consists by Gopi Sundar. It has a narrative from Santosh Kambhampa. Hope the upcoming film will probably be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead forged.
BFH-Boyfriend For Rent Wiki
Launch Date Jun 14, 2021
Style drama & romance
Language Telugu
Origin Nation India
Taking pictures Location
Banner/Manufacturing Swastika Cinema presents
Director Santosh Kambhampa
Story Writter Santosh Kambhampa
Producer Venu Madhav Peddi
Producer Niranjan Reddy
Music Director Gopi Sundar
BFH-Boyfriend For Rent Actors Identify with Wiki
Malavika Malavika Satheesan
Viswant Viswant

BFH-Boyfriend For Rent Track

BFH Telugu Movie

Boyfriend For Hire Telugu Movie

