BFW Commentary: Nothing could be worse for Bayern Munich than this... right?

When the final whistle blew, Bayern Munich went off the pitch at the Estadio de la Ceramica with a weight of 1–0. Champions League Damage on your shoulders.

Maybe it’s only losing one, but how would it have felt after 1,000 Villarreal imposed his will on the match. Even the most optimistic Bayern Munich fans could not gather much positivity from the effort. coaches and players alike were ineligible and Villarreal Played with an intensity and feeling that the Bavarians were unable to match.

