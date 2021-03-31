ENTERTAINMENT

BGG vs NC Live Score German Basketball League Team Preview Squad Lineup & Top Picks

BGG vs NC Live Score German Basketball League

Next up for the German Basketball League 2021, the team BG Gottingen is going to lock horns against the team Niners Chemnitz on Tuesday. The teams are all set to have a face-off on March 30, starting at 10:30 PM IST. Among these two BG Gottingen and Niners Chemnitz, the team BGG upper hand.

BG Gottingen vs Niners Chemnitz Preview

As of now, the team BG Gottingen is giving decent performances and their last match was a victory against Basketball Braunschweig by 91-102 scores. Before this game, the team BGG has played against Frankfurt and lost by the scores 89-93. On the other hand, the team Chemnitz is not in the good shape currently as they have faced two back-to-back defeats before joining this game. Their last match was played against the team Basketball Braunschweig in which NC lost by 93-77 scores. Earlier this, the team has lost against Ludwigsburg by 96-60 scores. The team BGG has played 24 matches in total and won only 9 out of these and loosing reaming 15 games. The team NC on the other side, has won only 8 games out of their last played 23 matches. Their performances in their so far played matches have made BGG to sit on the 11th spot while the team NC to sit at the 14th spot in the point table.

BG Gottingen Squads

Jorge Gutierrez, Akeem Vargas, Andrew Onwuegbuzie, Harper Kamp, Nelson Weidemann, Benedikt Turudic, Aubrey Dawkins, Mathis Monninghoff, Marvin Omuvwie, Galen Robinson Jr., Will Rayman, Dennis Kramer, Deishuan Booker, Rihards Lomazs, Luke Nelson, Tai Odiase, Ron Jackson Jr

Niners Chemnitz Squads

Joseph Lawson III, Brendan Gregori, Johnathan Williams, Jan Niklas Wimberg, Shannon Bogues, Jonas Richter,  Marcus Alexander Thornton, Malte Ziegenhagen, Isiaha Mike, George King, Luis Figge, Filip Stanic, Wes Clark, Terrell Harris, Virgil Matthews, Leon Hoppe, Eduard Roschnafsky, Dominique Johnson

Winner Prediction

In their last five meetings against each other, the team BG Gottingen has won two matches while the team Niners Chemnitz has gained only one victory. The two remaining face-offs were draw games. Now looking at their recent form, the team BGG has gained three wins in their last five matches whereas the team NC has won only one and lost the remaining four matches in their currently played five games. The current form of BGG is WWLLW and the recent form of NC is LWLLL. It is quite easy to see which team has the upper hand and with these statistics, the higher chances of victory are with team BG Gottingen.

