BGR VS LSH Match-7 Live Score Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10 Playing XI Rangers Vs Hikers Scorecard







In the 7th Match of Dream11 Vincy Premier League- T10, Botanical Gardens Rangers (BGR) will go against La Soufriere Hikers (LSH). The exciting match will happen on 18th May 2021 at 9 PM. This is the second edition of the VPL where some skilled and professional teams are participating. BGR and LSH are one of those extraordinary teams who will witness a huge clash at Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent. The teams are all set to perform in the upcoming match about to held on Tuesday. Catch BGR VS LSH Match details and other updates.

Starting the discussion from Botanical Gardens, they are currently witnessing the lowest rank on the standing. It is very disappointing to see them sitting on the last position as they couldn’t get the points by winning the matches. They got to play 2 matches in the league where they got defeated by their opponent team. It affected their entire gameplay. Now in this match, they would definitely try to earn that one victory so that they can have a decent place on the scorecard. Fans are also excited to see if they will manage to open the account with a win or not.

LEAGUE– Vincy Premiere League- T10

MATCH– BGR VS LSH

DATE– 18th May 2021

TIME– 9:00 PM IS

VENUE– Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent

Soufriere Hikers are completely opposite of the Rangers. Where Rangers lost all the two matches, Hikers got victory in both of those matches. They are proudly sitting at the first position by leaving all the other participating teams behind. They are also called the defending champions so they will focus on making a winning streak of three matches by beating their rival team tonight.

PROBABLE PLAYERS:

Botanical Gardens Rangers- Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

La Soufriere Hikers- Derson Maloney (C), Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Anson Latchman (WK), Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Javid Harry.

Now, the pitch where this exciting match will happen is known to give benefits to booth the batsmen and the bowlers. So, both the sides will look forward to use the opportunity and deliver a performance to remember. It would be extremely interesting to see which of the teams finally get the profit of playing on this pitch. About the prediction of the match, Hikers are the favourites for winning the match occurring between BGR and LSH. Check Live Score here.