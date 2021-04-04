BGS vs BAR Live Score Spanish Liga ACB Team Preview Top Picks & Lineup Squad

The team San Pablo Burgos is going to join a new competition of Spanish Liga ACB 2021 on Sunday. This match is scheduled to be played on April 4, starting at 10:00 PM IST. The team which will compete against BGS is FC Barcelona. Right now, both the teams are playing well as they have mostly gained victories in their recently played matches.

San Pablo Burgos vs FC Barcelona Preview

The current form of San Pablo Burgos and FC Barcelona is exceptional and now both will join hands for a new competition on Sunday after winning their last match individually. The team Igokea last played against San Pablo Burgos, in which BGS won by 83-71 scores. Earlier this combat, the team BGS lost against the same opponent i.e. Igokea by 77-75 scores. Talking about Barcelona’s current matches, the team has won their previous match against Fenerbahce by 73-82 scores. Earlier this, they have faced defeat against Maccabi Tel Aviv by 99-94 scores.

As of now, Barcelona has played 27 matches and won 24 out of these, while losing three matches as well. They have 48 points scored in their pocket which has made them sit on the second spot in the league table. On the other hand, the team San Pablo Burgos is at the fifth position in the team standings having 34 points scored in their team’s account. They have played 24 matches, in which they have achieved success in 17 matches while facing defeat in seven games.

BGS vs BAR Team Squads

San Pablo Burgos Squads

Angel Infante, Alex Renfroe, Jordan Sakho, Jasiel Rivero, Xavi Rabaseda, Alex Barrera, Vitor Benite, Omar Cook, Javi Vega, Maksim Salash, Alberto Alonso, Ken Horton, Thad McFadden, Miquel Salvo, Kareem Queeley, Oliver Bieshaar, Dejan Kravic

FC Barcelona Squads

Brandon Davies, Nikola Mirotic, Alex Abrines, Victor Claver, Brancou Badio, Nick Calathes, Pierre Oriola, Kyle Kuric, Sergi Martinez, James Nnaji, Aaron Ganal, Adam Hanga, Artem Pustovyi, Thomas Heurtel, Ibou Dianko Badji, Michael Caicedo, Ian Granja, Gael Bonilla, Inaki Ordonez, Pau Tendero, Teodor Simic, Cory Higgins, Leandro Bolmaro, Kyle Kuric, Pau Gasol, Rolands Smits, Leo Westermann, Rafa Villar

Winner Prediction

Looking at the recent encounters of San Pablo Burgos and FC Barcelona against each other, the team BAR has gained victories in all those five matches. The team is also ahead of BGS in the point table as Barcelona is at the second spot while Burgos at the fifth position. Currently, their recent form is also very similar and they are on similar graph in their past five matches. The teams BGS and BAR both has won four matches and lost only one in their current five matches. The recent form of both the sides is WLWWW. However, among these two Barcelona has made a lead over Burgos, which might advantage them to win this upcoming match.